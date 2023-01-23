By Emma Jemegah

Bendel Insurance continues its rampaging return to the top flight of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with another away victory, this time, in Ibadan against Kwara United of Ilorin.

The Edo Arsenal pegged the Afonja Warriors 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the adopted home ground of the Ilorin team to stand as run away leader in the Group A of the abridged league season.

Perhaps the biggest away win was the encounter in Jos, where Akwa United defeated troubled Nasarawa United 3-0 while Plateau United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Enyimba International of Aba.

Other match in the group saw Gombe United annexing a point off El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

In the other group, Lobi Stars stunned Abia Warriors 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium while Bayelsa United recorded its first victory-2-1 against Wikki Tourist of Bauchi. Rangers International of Enugu is yet to find its rhythm after forcing Sunshine Stars of Akure to 1-1 draw while new entrant, Doma United defeated Dakkada 1-0.