Kano Pillars goalkeeper, Suraj Ayeleso, has applauded online shopping store, NaaryaStores, for sponsoring the Best Goalkeeper award for NPFL Championship Playoffs, in Lagos.

Ayeleso accumulated 24 points to beat 11 other goalkeepers who represented the six clubs that competed in the championship.

“I want to thank the organisers, Naarya Stores for this award,. It will inspire me to do more,” he said.

Ayeleso equally expressed gratitude to management and players of his team for the confidence.

The NPFL playoffs marked a major feat for the online store which retails luxury men’s shoes and accessories.

“It was a chance to connect football and shopping. We picked goalkeepers, because they are unsong heroes,” said the Brand’s Executive Director, Ojeikere Aikhoje.

Naarya Stores’ first connection with football was in 2018 when the brand signed 2017 League Top scorer & League Bloggers Award Player Of the Season, Anthony Okpotu, as Brand Ambassador.