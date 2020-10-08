There seems to be no end to the protracted battle for Nigeria Professional Football League title and broadcast rights, with foremost rights owners, Total Promotions Ltd back on the fray.

In a release on Tuesday accompanied with copies of subsisting order of Court of Appeal, Total Promotions Ltd warned the League Management Company and other entities to avoid being contemptuous of the valid court order.

The company reckons that the LMC since taking over the affairs of the NPFL has deliberately concealed a protracted litigation since 2013 between the LMC and Total Promotions Ltd, a matter currently before the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

The appellants are now back to claim their mandate and have issued a warning in a letter dated 14th September 2020 and addressed to Redstrke Media and copied to the LMC.

In the release by National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) and signed by its President, Harrison Jalla, the players’ body calls on the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare to step into the matter.

“National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) is calling on the Honorable Minister of Sports to urgently step into all these mess and use his good offices to clear the Augean stable,” read a part of the release.

Securing NPFL Title and Broadcast Rights is one task LMC has failed to accomplish over the years, leaving NPFL without a sponsor for many seasons.

In November 2019, the body confirmed signing a multi-billion Naira deal with Next TV, which never saw the light of day. And recently, another contract was signed with Redstrike.