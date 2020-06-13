It is understood that all but one of the 20 clubs of the NPFL have agreed for the 2019/2020 season to be cancelled, no thanks to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league organisers may now be forced to apply the points per game formula as champions Enyimba still have five outstanding games.

On Thursday, top government officials ruled out the return of football and other sports for, at least, the next one month.

The pandemic has continued to ravage the country with a reported 347 deaths and 14,554 positive cases.

A total of 681 cases was reported Thursday.