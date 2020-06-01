EMMA JEMEGAH

Some teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are set for a showdown with the League Management Company (LMC) over plan to end the season abruptly.

The LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, had in a Channels TV programme proposed four options, which included ending the season by applying the points per game (PPG) model, as well as playing a Super Six at a neutral venue, but some of the managers, who spoke with SportingSun/Daily SunSports were against any of these options, claiming the league body would have favoured some teams ahead of others.

“The first three options as unfair as they amount to robbing Peter to pay Paul and endangering the lives of actors involved in the league. The 4th option given the foregoing is simply not possible as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been persistently on the rise,” one of the managers said.

Another manager said: “The highest level of unfairness in the game of football is earning a point in a game not played except on grounds of punishment in violation of the rules and regulations guiding such competition.

“As such, The PPG application and league table adjustment is absolutely unfair and not a solution. The LMC should contemplate if it is for reasons of sporting fairness.

“ The EPL, which The NPFL is fashioned after have not been known for accumulating outstanding matches for clubs in continental championships for any reason. Such accumulation of outstanding games in itself is a means of taking advantage over other clubs,” he added.