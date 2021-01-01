BY PAUL EREWUBA

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma is optimistic that his wards will go to Abia State on Sunday and take the three points at stake, as they prepare to face Abia Warriors in week 2 of the NPF.

Rivers United defeated Rangers International of Enugu 1-0 on Wednesday at the Adokie Amaisimaka stadium while Abia Warriors lost their opening match to city rival Enyimba International with the same scoreline on Tuesday.

“It’s a league and we all look for 3 points at every encounter and is another derby, we are looking for 3 points, we expect a tough one but we have prepared for it having beat Rangers we expect to win against Abia Warriors.

We are going to Abia state to get a good results,” he enthused.

Rivers United is arguably the most inform team in Nigeria presently having secured outright victory (2-0 away win) in the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Bloemfontein Celtics in South Africa and also won their NPFL season opener against local rivals, Rangers.