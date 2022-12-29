By Monica Iheakam

The chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye,has warned that acts of violence at league venues will attract stiff penalties of point deductions from the clubs involved.

Elegbeleye issued the warning yesterday in Abuja after the draws for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league season were conducted at the Sandralia Hotel.

“Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the course of the league.

“Any club which engage in violent conducts will not be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.

“We know what it means to have three points deducted from points already earned by a club in the league,” Hon. Elegbeleye warned.

After almost six months of non action in the NPFL, the league will return in an abridged format of two groups and is expected to kick off on January 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Enyimba of Aba, Remo Stars of Shagamu, 3SC of Ibadan and Kwara United of Illorin are paired in Group A.

Others in the group includes; Nasrarwa United, Bendel Insurance, Plateau United, El Kanemi Warriors, Gombe United and Akwa United .

Group B has Rivers United, Rangers, Bayelsa Utd, Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors, Sunshine Stars, Wikki Tourists, Dakkada FC and Doma United.