It was a day to forget for Nasarawa United as action continued on Matchday One of the 2023 Nigeria Premier League season, BSNSports.com.ng report.

After several postponements, the league started last weekend and Bendel Insurance secured an away win against former champions Akwa United at the Goodswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.

Nasarawa United adopted New Jos stadium as their home ground after their original home in Nasarawa failed to get a pass mark from the league.

They hosted former champions Enyimba international on Saturday and it ended in a 1-2 defeat for them.

Newly acquired forward Akanni Elijah put the People’s Elephant in front earlier in the game before Imoh Obot made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Nasarawa United showed an improved performance in the second half and almost scored in the 77th minute but Enyimba’s goalkeeper Ojo lived up to expectations to save the ball.

The host was awarded a late penalty in the game but Enyimba’s goalkeeper was on hand to save the kick while Oche Josiah made it 1-2 from the rebounds.

Enyimba’s backline nullified all the attacking threats of Nasarawa United to secure maximum points in the game.

IMC Chairman insists on zero tolerance for hooliganism

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye has sent a message of goodwill to the 20 participating clubs and wishing them and their players’ collective and individual success in the 2022/23 season.

“As the remaining games of MatchDay 1 holds this weekend after the successful flag-off last Sunday, I wish to congratulate all the clubs as they start the season.

“I wish the clubs success as a team and the players, a great outing individually and collectively “, Elegbeleye said in his message.

He assured the clubs that the IMC will be neutral but very firm in enforcing the rules adding that, “there will be a level playing field for every club as the IMC will not be favouring any club nor disadvantage any club”.

The IMC Chairman went on to urge the Match Officials to uphold the rules of the game by ensuring fairness to all at all times.

“I am appealing to the Match Officials to keep to the promise they made to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and uphold the highest standards of officiating”, the Chairman noted.

He charged the clubs to educate and sensitise their fans on the need to maintain good conduct at match venues, warning that “the IMC has zero tolerance for fans disturbance and would apply the full weight of the regulations on any default”.

The remaining nine fixtures of MatchDay 1 holds across approved venues this weekend.