Enyimba has secured its eighth league title, following their 3-0 win over Akwa United on Wednesday in their final match of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six.

Goals from Rueben Bala, Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir ensured that the People’s Elephant secured maximum points against the Promise Keepers to end the championship play-offs with an unassailable 12 points.

After a rather cautious start by both teams, Udoh almost took the lead against his former club Emyimba but while he directed his header at goal, it was well-saved by Theophilus Afelokhai in goal.

Enyimba responded with a big chance of their own minutes later, as the left-footed free kick by Joseph Osadiaye stung the palms of Akwa keeper Emmanuel Iwu and the follow-up volley by Bashir clipped the crossbar and went over.