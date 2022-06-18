Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt are on the verge of making history in the Nigerian Professional Football league (NPFL).

The club took a giant leap on Sunday towards landing its first NPFL title with a 2-1 win over visiting Abia Warriors. It would be its first since Sharks FC and Dolphins FC merged in 2016 to form the new club.

Rivers United is sponsored by Eunisell Limited, a specialty chemicals, and oil and gas production engineering solutions company in West Africa for the past seven years.

With five games left to play in the 2021/2022 NPFL season, the Stanley Eguma-led side currently tops the table with 70 points and are a massive 10 points ahead of the closest challenger, Plateau United of Jos.

The club’s next two games will be played away against Enugu Rangers on Sunday in Enugu, and Nassarawa United on Sunday, June 26, in Lafia. Winning both will be just enough to lift the trophy.

In July, the Port Harcourt-based outfit will host relegation-haunted Kano Pillars on the 3rd and visit Shooting Stars of Ibadan on the 10th. Its final game of the season will be against a vibrant Gombe United on Sunday, July 17 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Rivers strikers, Chijoke Akuneto and Ishaq Kayode are high goal scorers in the league and contenders for the prestigious Eunisell Boot Award with 16 and 14 goals each. They are rivaled by Victor Mbaoma and Yusuf Abdulazeez of Enyimba and Gombe United FC respectively with 15 goals apiece.

Since 2018, Eunisell has offered a N200,000 premium per goal to the highest scorer at the end of each season in NPFL.

Junior Lokosa, the highest scorer with 19 goals in the 2017/2018 NPFL season, won the inaugural edition and was presented with N3.8million and a glittering trophy.

Eunisell Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, urged the team to stay focused and cross the finishing line with glamour, noting that it has developed consistently.

He said, “We are excited that Rivers United has come thus far in the quest to win the league and go for the continentals. We encourage the team to stay on course and cross the finishing line. Starting strong is good but finishing strong is epic.

“If you followed the league in the last two seasons, you will notice that Rivers United have been consistent, finishing in the first two positions. Now I believe with the performance so far, they can win it.

“Interestingly, Eunisell’s involvement with Rivers United in the past seven years has coincided with the club’s improved performance in recent campaigns in the NPFL,” stated Ikenga.

