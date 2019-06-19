Eunisell announced on Monday that a decision has been made to award the Eunisell Boot to the duo of Sanusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh, top scorers in the 2018/2019 professional football league in Nigeria.

In a dramatic move, the prize money would not be shared, but rather, both would be presented with a cheque of N2 million for the 10 goals they scored. The Eunisell Boot valued a goal at N200, 000.

Eunisell Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga said: “Our logic is simple; both players deserve to be rewarded for their performances. The eligibility to be awarded the Eunisell Boot is based on the most goals scored. This past season saw Ibrahim and Udoh each scoring 10 goals. We look no further than that; there are no technical considerations that we factor in. We are delighted for these two players at the top of their game.” Ikenga continued; “The rationale behind Eunisell introducing the award in 2018 was three-fold: First, we set out to help increase the standard of professional football in Nigeria through incentive and awareness.