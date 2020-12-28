General Manager of Heartland FC of Owerri, Ifeanyi Chukwudi has given a pat on the back to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma who he said has motivated the club to start the season on a good note.

The Heartland boss also commended the League Management Company (LMC) for giving them the nod to play their away opener against Katsina United today (Monday) instead of Sunday.

Chukwudi pointed out that Gov Uzodimma apart from giving the team the needed support ensured that security around the team was beef up on their way to Katsina for the league opener.

“We are in Katsina in high spirits thanks to our governor. He has motivated the team to have a good start to the season. He ensured we had adequate security especially from the Abuja leg of our trip to Katsina. LMC also deserve commendation for not insisting we play on Sunday. We have a good team that wants to start the season on a bright note. I also want to thank our fans for their prayers and support,” Chukwudi said.

Chukwudi said he is happy the crisis that rocked the team has been resolved insisting that everybody in the Heartland family is on the same page as the season gets underway.

“As we speak there is no problem in the team. Everybody from the management to the technical crew, players and supporters are all on the same page. Heartland is a big club based in a city that prides itself as a great city,” Chukwudi said.