Monica Iheakam

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, were yesterday sent back to the Nigeria National League NNL thanks to Rivers United who edged them out 1-0 at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Kwara United FC of Ilorin were also demoted from the elite cadre of the Nigeria Professional Football League despite their 1-0 away win against Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

Other teams that suffered relegation includes; Go Round FC , Niger Tornadoes, El Kanemi Warriors, Gombe United, Remo Stars and Yobe Stars

Meanwhile, League Champions Lobi Stars and Enyimba international FC of Aba cruised to the Super Six play offs on the last day of the NPFL season.

Lobi finished in second position in Group A after they were held to a 0-0 draw by already relegated Remo Stars at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Enyimba lost 2-1 to Kastina United, but finished in third position, while Rangers equally scaled through despite their1-0 loss to Wikki Tourist at the New Jos Stadium .

In Akure, Sunshine Stars maintained their top flight status and ended MFM ‘s hopes of securing a play-off place with a 4-2 win.