Lobi Stars climbed to the top spot of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020 season log yesterday after a narrow home win over MFM, but there was no joy for Wikki Tourists on their return to Bauchi, as Sunshine Stars inflicted a home loss on the Tourists.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s Lobi had moved joint top with Plateau United after an away win in midweek, but they moved two points clear at the summit on Sunday with a 1-0 win over MFM FC, courtesy of former Heartland star, Chukwudi Nwaodu’s ninth minute goal.

It marked the first time Plateau United got toppled from the top spot this season.

Lobi’s win was made sweeter by hitherto leaders; Plateau United’s draw at home to resurgent Akwa United in Jos. Akwa boss Kennedy Boboye frustrated his former employers with a 3-5-2 formation as the game ended 0-0; ensuring that Boboye’s side are yet to concede a goal in their last five matches.