Rivers United came unstuck in Lagos as an early Chijioke Akuneto penalty handed MFM FC a 1-0 victory.

Rivers United dominated the game decided at the Agege Stadium but failed to translate their superiority to goals.

The hosts started briskly and were awarded a penalty in the third minute.

Akuneto stepped up and fired low and hard into the bottom corner to give the the hosts the lead.

The visitors then took over, dominating the rest of the half and indeed, the game but failed to convert their chances at the opportune moments.

Head coach of MFM, Fidelis Ilechukwu conceded that the visitors had the better chances and probably deserved more than they got on the day. “Rivers United is a fantastic side. It’s all about converting chances.

“The only problem they had today was about their strikers putting the ball in the back of the net.

“But talking about the quality (that they possess), they are a perfect team,” Ilechukwu said.

Wasiu Jimoh had a free kick kept out from hitting the back of the net by a goal line clearance on 31 minutes.

The big Rivers United forward had an even better opportunity to open the scoring four minutes later when he came face to face with with the MFM goalkeeper, Folarin Abayomi but he dragged his effort wide across.