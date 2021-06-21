From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Nasarawa United FC now a league contender in the Nigeria Professional League ( NPFL) as they held Eyimba football Club of Aba in a goalless draw even as the peoples elephant tries to seek revenge against the solid miners in the Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 28 clash in Aba yesterday.

The same encounter saw the Former Nigerian junior international and Nasarawa United right back, Chigozie Obasi, voted Man-of-the-match for his spectacular display.

Arising from their back-to-back victories over Warri Wolves and Plateau United respectively in their last two home games, the Solid Miners looked poised to take their pound of flesh against the eight time league winners who before the encounter had beaten the visitors in their backyard in Lafia during the first stanza of the current campaign.

From the blast of the whistle, United looked promising upfront with the duo of Adamu Hassan and Chinedu Ohanachom coming close to scoring the opener at infancy.

In the 20th minute, the hosts’ Reuben Bala returned the threat with a shot from distance but Tebo Franklin put his body on the line to prevent it from getting to the intended destination.

Moments later, Victor Okoro, would call John Noble in goal for Enyimba to action with a shot but the Super Eagles’ goal tender was alive to the danger.

The first-half saw United leading in possession but only lacking in goals.

Upon resumption into the second half of the encounter, the home side turned the tide, Victor Mbaoma thundering shot from close range but off target.

That was momentarily followed by a cheeky Austin Oladapo’s sizzling toed shot which flipped inches above the cross bar.

Nasarawa United reacted later after Haggai Katoh’s magical hip- swivelling pass found Aliyu Abdullahi and the latter powered an angle cross that almost slipped off the grip of goalkeeper, John Noble.

After both teams introduced some changes, Enyimba came close to scoring after Eagles’ attacking midfielder, Anayo Iwuala found freestanding substitute, Philip Orok inside the area but his shot went out for a goal kick.

As the clock ticked, Superb pressure was on the visitors who held onto the game until till the last blast of the whistle which left the fans of the two-times’ CAF Champions League winners frustrated.

The result has now made the Solid Miners a league contender moving to the 2nd position on the league table with 49 points, four points behind table-topping Akwa United.

Nasarawa United will be hosting Rivers United at the Lafia township Stadium on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, in the match day 29 tie.