From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has issued warning to the management of the Nasarawa United over the recent poor league performance of the team in the ongoing abridged 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

This is even as the ministry issued a three-match ultimatum to the management and technical crew of the club.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lucky Isaac Yargwa handed down the warning at an emergency meeting with the management of the team in Lafia.

The commissioner expressed disappointment with the team, stressing that the state government and all the supporters of the Solid Miners are not happy with the situation even though there is still hope to overcome the situation.

He further said the ministry have been following the activities of the club in this season, noting that neither the Government nor the State is happy with the results and present position on the league table which seems strange to supporters.

“Going by the results from our pre-season, we believed we have enough quality in the squad and Technical-know-how to finish among the top three from our Group.

“But from recent outings in the league where we have lost all three games so far played, there is the urgency to do the needful before it becomes too late.

“The Governor and number one financier of the Club, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, is not happy with the performance of the team this season and he didn’t hide his feelings as he vented his displeasure shortly after the loss to Akwa United on Sunday.

“Also, the entire State and supporters of the Club are not happy with the way things are going with the Club in a difficult and unassuming abridged league format like we are playing now.

“Absorbed, we may be playing our home games away from home due to the repair works on our stadium. But we had done well in such condition in the past.

“It is never our desire to host our home games on a foreign venue. Government has played its part in the renovation of the Stadium, especially on the aspect of laying the artificial grass, and the contractor handling the project has already brought the materials to Lafia.

“Hopefully, the new grass will be laid on the field and the facility will be ready for use in one or two weeks’ times to allow our teams play their home games in Lafia.

“We are placing the management and coaching staff on a three-match requisition, beginning from the next match away to Gombe United on Sunday.

“We hope that this prompt measure by the government will help to return our team to their glorious status in the league this campaign, failure of which may leave the government with the option of taking further drastic measures,” he said.

Responding, Club Chairman, Barrister Isaac Danladi, appreciated the ministry for the opportunity to rub minds and urged the government and people of Nasarawa State to keep faith while noting that they have every cause to be worried with the team’s performance.

“Yes, we are down, but we are assuring everyone that we are going to come up again and go back to our winning ways.

“We have kept everything close to our hearts, and working silently and surely the Club will maintain its glory in the top-flight and will not relegate.”