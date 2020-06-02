The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has assured that Nigerian leagues including the NNL will resume as soon as government approves its proposal.

Football had been suspended indefinitely since March due to break out of Corona Virus pandemic.

Pinnick made this known, while chatting with Journalists via video call yesterday.

In his words, Pinnick said: “What I can assure is that once we get the green light from the Federal Government to get going with football, we will ensure that the NNL and the other leagues also get going alongside the NPFL”.

“The Football Committee will present its report by next week and we are also looking to boost the leagues with solidarity funds from FIFA and from sponsorship funds”.