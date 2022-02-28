Plateau United outclassed reigning champions, Akwa United 3-0 yesterday to keep in touch with leaders Rivers United and restore the two horse race of the season that Remo Stars started with the Port Harcourt side.

In the game decided at the New Jos Stadium, Zaria road, hosts Plateau United made a fast start as winger Nenrot Silas gave them the lead after six minutes with an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box. Centre back Ibrahim Buhari then made the game safe after the hour mark before Izuchukwu Chimezie added icing on the cake in stoppage time.

The win takes Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men back to within a point of Rivers United who had earlier stretched their lead to four points on Saturday. With 15 games played already this term, the top two sides are now five points clear of 3rd placed Remo Stars as the top three face difficult away ties in midweek.

Kwara United climbed one spot up to fifth after a hard earned 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes in a North Central Derby in Ilorin. Alao Danbani’s fourth goal of the season which came in the 19th minute proved sufficient for Abdullahi Biffo’s men to claim all three points in a cagey contest.