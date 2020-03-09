Monica Iheakam

Tragedy yesterday struck, as a player of the Nigerian Professional Football League {NPFL} side, Nasarawa United, Chineme Martins slumped and died.

Martins, a defender wearing jersey number 20, slumped during the 45th minutes while playing for his Lafia based- club-side in the elite cadre of the NPFL against Kastina United.

The match, a week 23 fixtures played at the Lafia City Stadium, ended 3-0 in favour of Nasarawa United, but the sad incident took the shine off the victory for the hosts.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulhai Sule, who was at the stadium during the match, was shocked after the news was broken to him.

DailySunSports enquires revealed that the late Martins, slumped while standing alone.

It was gathered that while frantic efforts were made to revive the player, the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed at the match venue, failed to start and had to be pushed.

In the frenzy of trying to save his life, a Press Crew bus was used to convey the player to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead .

The Secretary of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria , Alloy Chukwuemeka confirmed the sad news, adding that the body of the late player had been deposited at the Dalhatu -Araf Specialist hospital mortuary in Lafia.

Meanwhile the players anxiously waiting for word from the hospital broke down on the pitch after the sad news was broken to them.

As at the time of filling in this report, Chairman of Nasarawa United Barrister Danladi , FA Chairman Mohammed Alkali, the Secretary of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, Alloy Chukwuemeka and the match officials were still at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital.