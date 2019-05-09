A lone goal was what it took Rivers United yesterday to stop Enyimba international FC of Aba’s unbeaten race in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ossy Martins scored the all important goal in the 13th minute for Rivers United in the match day 18 clash at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port- Harcourt.

The Peoples Elephant remain second in the table despite the defeat and remain on course to secure a play-off spot.

Group A leaders Enugu Rangers ended a run of three games without a win by edging out hard fighting Kwara United 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe, Enugu.

Felix Ogbuke netted the winner for the Flying Antelopes 10 minutes from time.

In another matchday-18 encounter, MFM forced their hosts Wikki Tourists to a 1-1 draw in Bauchi.

Wikki Tourists took the lead five minutes before the break through Franklin Anthony, while Joshua Abbah equalised for the visitors 15 minutes from time.

In Minna, Salib Dosso scored the winning goal 11 minutes from time as Niger Tornadoes defeated Katsina United.

Akwa United maintained top spot in Group B courtesy of 1-0 away win against Go Round in Omoku.

Godspower Aniefiok netted the winner for the Promise Keepers deep into stoppage time.

Plateau United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win against Gombe United in Jos.

Sikiru Olatunbosun and Bernard Ovoke were on target for the Jos club in the game.

The encounter between Yobe Desert Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors in Damaturu ended in a goalless draw.