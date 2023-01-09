Two-time Nigerian league champions before the advent of professional league, Insurance of Benin made a bold statement as it beat 2020/21 champion, Akwa United 2-0 at home as the NPFL kicked off this weekend.

Insurance has spent the greater part of the last decade in the lower tier league looking like re-enacting their superb form of the late 1970s.

Imade Osarenkhoe shot the newly promoted Insurance ahead in the 40th minute. Divine Nwachukwu doubled the lead four minutes later to give the visiting Insurance a 2-0 lead at half time.

No further goal was recorded in the second half.