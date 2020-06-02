Emma Jemegah

Sequel to Daily Sunsports’ report yesterday that some teams are poised for a showdown with the League Management Company (LMC) over plan to end the 2020/21 season, using the points per game (PPG) option, more teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) had joined in the battle to scuttle the league body’s proposed plan.

A chairman of one of the teams in the South South told Daily Sunsports yesterday that the LMC was threading on illegality, which would not stand.

According to him, the LMC would not be fair in using the PPG as it would favour teams like Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Katsina United, who are nowhere near the standing if the other option of playing the Super Six, as being proposed sailed through.

“The PPG is illegal, its not in FIFA rules book and I wonder where the LMC got this model from. If another table is used to determine the teams for the Super 6 is different from the one that has 13 matches to go is used, the LMC will be drifting into illegality. You can’t give teams points from matches they didn’t play,” he added.

The chairman stressed that the LMC played into the hands of a team like “Enyimba that is guilty of amassing rescheduled matches. It means the boardroom points that had effectively been cancelled has resurfaces.”

Meanwhile, the management of Rivers United had schedule today for a crucial meeting to decide her stand on the proposals put forward by the LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko at an interview with Channels TV.

Coach of the side, Stanley Eguma said: “We will be meeting on Tuesday (today) to look at all the options and come up with our stand. But there must be fairness in whatever decision the LMC decides to take,” he said.