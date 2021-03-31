Nigeria Professional Football League Secretaries Forum has concluded plans to hold an award ceremony for deserving notable Nigerians during its Annual General Meeting slated for the commercial city of Aba, Abia State from April 6 to 8, 2021.

The award ceremony which holds on April 8 will climax the NPFL Secretaries Forum’s AGM with eight governors among notable Nigerians to be bestowed with meritorious awards based on their contributions to football development especially in club football to serve as encouragement for their good work.