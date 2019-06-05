Emma Jemegah

Defending champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Lobi Stars produced a stunning performance to edge FC Ifeanyiuba 3-1 to go atop the Super Six table on match-day one at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Two goals, one in each half by Samad Kadiri and another by Sikiru Alimi were enough to send the Anaedo Warriors to the bottom of the table.

Two-time African champions, Enyimba International of Aba also began their chase for a seventh league title, with a 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers.

Former Super Eagles striker, Michael Uchebo attempted to put the Flying Antelopes ahead in the 15th minute, but Enyimba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai stopped his long-range effort.

Enyimba thought they had a penalty, when Ikechukwu Ibenegbu came down in the box, but the referee rather booked him for simulation

In the 44th minute, Enyimba made another attempt, when Ibenegbu’s powerful shot from the set piece came off the post before Rangers goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu palmed it for a corner.

However, four minutes on resumption, Joseph Osadiaye scored the only goal of the match.

The second match was a thriller between Kano Pillars and Akwa United, as both teams settled for a 2-2 scoreline at the end of regulation time.

Pillars drew the first blood through David Ebuka in the third minute, but Ndifreke Effiong equalized in the 31st minute, only for Nyima Nwagua to double the lead for the Kano side. Godspower Aniefiok, however, stalemated the match with Akwa United’s second goal in the 37th minute.