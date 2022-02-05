Following representations by the Management of Heartland FC providing proof of approval of payment of salaries of the players and other staff by the Imo State government, the club has been granted a further extension of the deadline to comply with the decision of the League Management Company (LMC).

In a letter dated 28th January, the club requested additional ten working days to enable it to perfect the payment of salaries overdue. Consequently, the LMC ruled that Heartland FC has been giving up to close of business of February 18th, 2022 to complete all the processes and clear all the outstanding overdue payables to the players and officials and submit evidence to the LMC.