The Oyo Chapter of Super Eagles Supporters Club has congratulated the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan for securing promotion to the National Professional Football League (NPFL) after four seasons of tumultuous effort in the less fancied second cadre on the Nation’s football.

The body in a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman, Engr Laaro Zubairu and its Secretary, Olalekan Ademola, applauded the heroic performance of the players and ingenuity of the Edith Agoye led coaching crew who completed their promotion task in a grand style at NNL Super ‘8’ playoff recently held in Enugu.

“No doubt, the promotion of Shooting Stars is not a fluke. It’s as a result of the determination and resourcefulness of the players who recorded an unprecedented nine game winning streak and one year unbeaten runs spanning from 2020 to 2021”, the Association pointed out.

