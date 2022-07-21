By Bunmi Ogunyale

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will today reward the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Rivers United players and officials at a grand reception in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The mouth-watering reward, according to sources, will see each player of the victorious team receive a car and N1 Million each, the Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma will likely be rewarded with the sum of 10 Million while his assistant, Fatai Osho could get N5million.

Amongst other activities planned for the grand reception is the presentation of the NPFL trophy to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Rivers United finished as runaway leaders of the NPFL season with 77points from 38 matches.

The ceremony will take place at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt at 10:00am.