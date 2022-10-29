An orientation workshop for the four promoted clubs from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will hold in Abuja on November 2.
The workshop to be flagged off by the Head of Operations of the league, Davidson Owumi, is scheduled to hold at Sandralia Hotel in Jabi, Abuja.
In attendance will be officials of Doma United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Bendel Insurance and Bayelsa United. The Clubs’ delegations are expected to arrive on Tuesday, November 1.
The orientation work- shop is being organised to familiarise the new NPFL Clubs with the operations and rules of the league.
Operational areas to be touched by various re- source persons include Club Licensing/Registration, NPFL Framework and Regulations and ICT/ Communication (Functional website, social media, email).
Others are Disciplinary Procedures in the NPFL, Match Day Organisation/ State Football Relationship, CAF Competitions, Safety and Security Procedures on Match Days and Insurance Policy in the Nigeria Professional Football Clubs.
Leave a Reply