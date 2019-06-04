Ibrahim Sanusi of Nasarawa United has been declared the highest goals scorer in the just ended regular season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sanusi tied with Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh on ten goals at the completion of matches going into the Championship Playoff to determine the season’s Champions.

The League Management Company (LMC) in arriving at the decision to declare Sanusi the top scorer of the season relied on provisions in Rule A9.4, A9.5-2 which stipulated considerations to choose the lead scorer in the event of a tie of two or more players.

Disciplinary records, which are the second consideration to break a tie, favoured Sanusi as he only bagged a yellow card all through the season as against two recorded for Udoh.

Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar in making this known, said “from our records, Ibrahim Sanusi of Nasarawa United and Mfon Udoh of Akwa United have ten goals to their credit but the Framework and Rules of the NPFL made provisions for determining the top scorer should there be a tie as has happened”

“We have considered the provisions including Rule A9.4 which prescribed that the player that scored the highest number of goals at the end of the season shall be declared as highest goal scorer”.

It would have been the second season that recently married Udoh would finish as top scorer had he clinched the award. He still holds the record of the most goals in the league for a season after he netted 23 goals in the 2013/14 season playing for former Champions, Enyimba International.