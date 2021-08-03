Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised to unveil a surprise package to Akwa United for making the state proud after historic winning of the NPFL title with a game to spare.

The governor who was represented by the Sports Commissioner, Sir Monday Uko made the pledge as fans, management, and players of Akwa United converge at Barracks Road by Brooks Street roundabout after a victory carnival in Uyo metropolis.

“For this group of players that have made this state proud, I will surprise you. We are going to receive the player with all Akwa Ibomites. We will celebrate you very soon within the month,” the governor’s representative said.

