Monica Iheakam

Violence was the end product of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day -15 clash between Kastina United and Kano Pillars.

Daily SunSports gathered that the players and Officials of Kano Pillars were held underlife threatening conditions, after securing a 1-1 draw with their hosts inside the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina yesterday.

Seun Adelani Yusuf put Pillars ahead in the 34th minute, while Tasiu Lawal equalised for the hosts 10 minutes later. The result, it was gathered did not go down well with the Kastina United fans, who went on rampage destroying vehicles and setting up fires outside the stadium were both teams were holed up.

Media Officer of Kano Pillars, Lurwan Idris Malikawa, confirmed the incident that both teams were held hostage as a result of the activities of the angry fans.

It took the intervention of armed Policemen to disperse the violent crowd with teargas and escort both teams to safety.

Meanwhile, Heartland stunned their hosts Enyimba 2-0 in Aba. Stanley Dimgba missed the chance to put Enyimba ahead from the spot in the 26th minute.