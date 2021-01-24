From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Delta State Government said it has given approval for Warri Wolves to participate in the 2020/2021 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The approval was one of the outcomes of the first State Executive Council meeting for 2021.
Briefing Government House reporters in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the meeting which held virtually was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Aniagwu said the implication of the approval was that the Sea Siders now have the legal backing as well as the financial support of the state government to be part of the league this term.
He explained that the approval is coming at this time “because when the season started last year, we were already headed towards the yuletide.
“So when the memo was written, the governor just have to approve in principle but today, exco has ratified, which means the club now has the legal backing to prosecute the season as well as make financial request in the process.”
Warri Wolves are currently 14th on the log with six points from five matches.
The team’s next fixture is a home game on Sunday January 24 against Nasarawa United who are currently placed second on the league table with 11 points from the same number of matches.
