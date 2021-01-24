From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government said it has given approval for Warri Wolves to participate in the 2020/2021 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The approval was one of the outcomes of the first State Executive Council meeting for 2021.

Briefing Government House reporters in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the meeting which held virtually was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.