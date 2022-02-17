Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Wednesday defeated visiting Kano Pillars Football Club 2-1 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Week 13 game of the NPFL was played behind closed doors at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS) in Bauchi.

Wikki Tourists were sanctioned as a result of unruly behaviour by fans during their home match with visiting Plateau United last week.

Two goals from People Damola in the 71st and 76th minutes of the match secured victory for the Wikki Tourists.

Kano Pillars scored after 14 minutes into the match through Gabriel Jeremiah who headed home an assist from Abdullahi Musa.

The visitors also missed a chance to extend their lead and their strikers could not score again untill the end of the match.

Kabiru Dogo, the Technical Adviser to WiKki Tourists, later told journalists during a post-match interview that his players did well to secure victory.

He also appreciated the club management and football fans for giving them all the support to ensure victory.

On his part, Ibrahim Musa, the Head Coach of Kano Pillars, said they gallantly lost a match they were not supposed to lose.

“We started the match with full energy but lack of tactical discipline made us lose the match and we accepted the defeat in good faith,” he said.

Musa added that Kano Pillars now needed to work harder to win more matches to make up for this match they have lost.(NAN)