Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides Wikki Tourists and Warri Wolves have made coaching changes to their squads after a string of poor performances, www.aclsports.com reports.

Both teams have failed to win any of their two matches since the league reconvened for the second stanza of the 2020/2021 season and had their head coaches severing ties with them during the week.

Wikki Tourists head coach Usman Abd’Allah tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday citing undue interference while Wolves dismissed interim head Paul Offor after their 0-2 loss at home to MFM FC in Ozoro on Sunday.

Tourists have moved swiftly now by replacing Abd’Allah with his erstwhile first assistant Baba Jibrin albeit on a temporary basis. In an official statement, the club stated that the Canada ’87 star will be in charge until a “substantive Technical Adviser” is named.

Jibrin’s first duty will be to earn the team a good result in their crunchy away game at neighbouring Plateau United in a Match Day 22 encounter on Sunday.

Down South, Warri Wolves Chief Executive Officer, Moses Etu announced that former footballer Deniran Ortega has been placed in charge of the club till the end of the season.