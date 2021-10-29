The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Thursday, categorically debunked a publication making the rounds that its executive director and CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, advocated a $200 million loan for the importation and production of mosquito nets in Nigeria.

The agency noted this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, October 28, 2021, signed by the head of the public relations unit, Mohammad Ohitoto.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform Nigerians that this statement is not only untrue, it is a figment of the imagination of the writer.”

He added that the CEO neither discussed the matter nor granted any interview on the malaria programme.

The agency clarified that, “It is pertinent to state that the malaria programme is the responsibility of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (FMOH). Therefore, the NPHCDA chief executive has no reason whatsoever to discuss or advocate funding for such intervention.

“This news is out rightly unfounded and fake and should be disregarded by all well-meaning Nigerians.”

