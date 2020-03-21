The Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Partners have announced the suspension of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme rollout earlier scheduled to hold between 23rd and 27th March 2020 in all states of the Federation and the FCT due to the outbreak and increase in the Corona virus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib stated this while expressing concerns over the increase in number of Corona virus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria. He said the outbreak would unavoidably affect the rollout of the I-MOP initiative.

Experts have recommended that crowded places be avoided to reduce chances of spreading the virus. Thus, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has temporarily suspended the I-MOP intervention being an activity that will pull Nigerians to health facilities in large numbers.

Dr. Faisal assures Nigerians that a new date will be communicated in due course as he is hopeful that with the measures being put in place by the Federal and state Governments, the epidemic will be contained in the shortest possible time.