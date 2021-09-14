From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Park Service (NPS) has called for the support of the Nigerian Armed Forces to safeguard the country’s forest reserves from terrorists, bandits, hostage-takers and other criminals using the forests as hideouts.

Conservator General (CG) of the NPS Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Iraboh, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. He equally expressed the readiness of the Service to partner with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He said the synergy between the service and the armed forces has become necessary to tackle the current security challenges facing the nation.

He told the CDS that part of the collaborative arrangement would be on combat training for NPS personnel and logistic support to boost the Agency’s mandate of securing the forest reserves.

“These forest reserves and national parks which are approximately 1,129 square metres have become hideout for bandits and terrorists,” he said.

According to Dr Goni, the NPS was established for the purpose of protecting and conserving the biodiversity in the designated areas which he identified as national parks, game reserves and forest reserves.

He commended the thanked the armed forces for their continued support to the NPS and called for the need to sustain the existing synergy, by working together.

Welcome the DG and his delegation to the DHQ, the CDS, who represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Dahiru Sanda reiterated the commitment of the AFN in collaborating with the NPS, describing the Service as a key agency in the security architecture of the nation.

He said relevant stakeholders must support the organisation towards ensuring that the forests are well protected against criminalities.

He charged NPS on the need to dominate the nation’s forests in terms of intelligence gathering and sharing of information with the military and other security agencies so as to checkmate every form of terror and other crimes.

