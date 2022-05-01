By Chukwudi Nweje

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as well as former Presidents/Heads of State and their deputies, the leadership of the National Assembly are among eminent Nigerians invited to a national political reforms confab scheduled to hold in Abuja on May 12.

The conference put together by the Nigeria Political Summit Group, (NPSG), working in conjunction with leaders of Conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront), is expected to dialogue on the constitutional future of Nigeria.

A statement, yesterday, by Bilikis Bello, Communications Assistant on behalf of the National Organising Committee (NOC) of the NPSG, noted that the national dialogue has the theme: ‘Setting Agenda for Nigeria’s Political Cohesion, National Security and Mass Prosperity towards Popular Constitutional Reforms and Credible 2023 Elections in Nigeria.’

She noted that the dialogue aims to reposition and take back Nigeria from the stranglehold of its current challenges and put her back on the path of political cohesion, economic stability, and national security for the country, ahead of the 2023 elections.

She said, “The confab aims to Nigeria on the path of cohesion, stability, security, and prosperity by reclaiming the soul of the country from the current strangulation of heightening acrimony, distrust, insecurity, instability, political tension, violence, unimaginable killings, and anarchy ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023, through the summit of an inclusive multi-stakeholders national dialogue, the outcome of which would serve as a veritable mechanism for taking effective advantage of the ongoing constitution review process of the Nigerian National Assembly. The conference is designed to come up with a national blueprint on the roadmap to Nigeria’s political cohesion, national stability, and mass prosperity, with which an inclusive national consensus and reconciliation tasks team to be set up at the national conference can further interface with the Nigerian Government and stakeholders in achieving popular constitution reforms and credible elections in 2023.”

The conference organisers noted that leading presidential aspirants from across the political parties are also expected at the conference.

“In view of the fact that this meeting is expected to be instructive and revealing of the most suitable leadership to deploy to navigate Nigeria out of its present constitutional crossroads, political uncertainties, and pervasive insecurity, the National Organising Committee has also invited leading 2023 presidential aspirants, currently jostling to lead the country, from across party lines and the six geo-political zones to join this non-partisan national conversation in sifting the best agenda for the unity, peace, stability and mass prosperity of Nigeria”, Bilikis added.

Some of the guests expected at the national dialogue include former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who are listed as co-chairs of the confab.

Other invited guests include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and other traditional rulers from across the six geopolitical zones.

Other eminent Nigerians expected at the national dialogue include former Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onayekan, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, as well as notable national Sheiks and Imams among others, who are listed as Fathers of the day. Others are the Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, King Diete Spiff, Amanabo, among other traditional rulers from across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Also expected include President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, Afenifere acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, elder statesmen, General TY Danjuma, Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, Chief Edwin Clark, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Mallam Tanko Yakassai, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and Chief Afe Babalola.

Also expected at the conference are Chief John Nwodo, General Alani Akinriade (retd), former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, among others.

No less than 500 Nigerians nominated from diverse strata and sectors of the country are expected at the conference.

The NOC urged expected quests to confirm their attendance and participation and also submit written memorandum and proposals based on the theme of the confab.