From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Abdullahi Bala Sokoto, and his management team on Monday began an inspection tour of some of its projects executed under the Fund’s 2021 intervention programme.

The NPTF boss expressed dissatisfaction with the standard of work done at the blocks of flats for Rank and File Quarters in Kubwa, Abuja, calling on the contractor to revisit the project and keep to agreed standards.

The tour kicked off with projects within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which include the renovation of 14 blocks of flats at the Rank and File Quarters in the Brick City Police Barracks, the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Radio station and the Nigeria Police Force ultra-modern Warehouse in Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The Executive Secretary pointed out in a statement that the projects were among over 100 ongoing and completed projects embarked upon by the Trust Fund under his leadership.

The Executive Secretary, however, commended the other contractors who handled the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Radio and the NPF Warehouse for a job well done, especially the prompt delivery of the projects.

He also revealed that the warehouse rehabilitation project was executed with a little over N270 million, while the radio upgrade gulped over N190 million

While inspecting equipment installed at the Police Radio Station, the Executive Secretary directed the contractor to liaise with the office of the fire service department in ensuring that all fire safety equipment are put in place and in accordance with all safety standards.

This was just as the Head of Station, Nigeria Police Radio, Andrew Anaimaka, said courtesy of the intervention of the Trust Fund, the radio station can now compete favourably with others in the FCT in quality of programmes.