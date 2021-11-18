The Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation, NPWF will on Sunday confer the award of Media Man of the Year 2021 on Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Sun Publishing Company, publishers of the Sun newspapers.

According to the President of the NPWF, John Osuji, the award for Mr. Ukeh is in recognition of his excellent performance in news publishing in Nigeria, philanthropy, catalyzing economic growth and driving poverty eradication in Nigeria.

The ceremony which is billed for Sunday, 20th and 21th November respectively is to mark the 40th anniversary and National Unity Pro-Wrestling Championship billed to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The NPWF in the past had promoted and managed many Nigerian wrestlers to become World, Commonwealth and African champions in their respective weight categories among who are the Late Power Mike (World Heavy Weight Champion); Ladi, the African Tiger (World Heavy Weight Champion); Mike Bamidele (World Heavy Weight Champion); the Great Power Uti of Nigeria (World Heavy Weight Champion); Ultimate Commander (World Heavy Weight Champion); Iron Bone of Nigeria (a part of the African tag team champions); Superman Elephando Bassey (African Middle Weight Champion) and Aliking’ the African Middle Weight champion/ National Peace Ambassador).

