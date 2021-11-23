By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation (NPWF) has honoured some prominent Nigerians for their role and contribution towards the development of wrestling just as they proposed to raise N500million for a new multipurpose sports centre at the 40th anniversary celebrations which held yesterday at Teslim Balogun Statdium, Lagos State.

While giving his opening speech at the event which was tagged; “Thanksgiving Championship”, the NPWF President, John Uche, said Nigeria deserves more dedicated leaders who has sports in mind.

“These people have given much to sports development in Nigeria and deserve the honours.

There are many talents we have not explore because there are no adequate sport centre in the country. Wrestling has suffered because investors have refused to see the entertainment part of it. But, we thank God today that the view has changed and we are going international,” he stated.

Some of the awardees are; Chief Martin Agbaso; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo), former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator Ahmed Lawal, Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Alhaji Buba Marwa, Lt. General Azubuike lhejirika; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, and the Managing Director, Sun Publishing Company, Mr Onuoha Ukeh.

