Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will begin full operation of the standard gauge railway service from Lagos to Ibadan tomorrow.

The company stated this, yesterday, in a statement by its Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, assuring that as from Tuesday (tomorrow) morning the Lagos – Ibadan train services will be available to the public.

Oche gave the updated time table for Tuesday to Friday is as follows.

“Lagos to Ibadan takes off at 8am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alogomegi, Ebute Meta Lagos, while the train will depart Ibadan to Lagos at 8am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya. Lagos to Ibadan ia at 4pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos is by 4pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan is for 8.30am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji, while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos at 8.30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan is by 6pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while take off from Ibadan to Lagos is at 6pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” Oche said.

He said the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya remained the stop stations of the Lagos Ibadan train services.