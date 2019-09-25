Spokesman of the State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the gunmen trailed Mrs Okhiria from the airport and abducted her on the way to her house.

He said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi near NNPC filling station in Oredo local government area.

“It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land cruiser prado jeep when the incident took place.

“The army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as a security personnel and eventually taken to the military hospital by the police. The gunmen came in a Toyota Camry”, he said, adding that investigation into the incident has commenced.

Eyewitness account said the hoodlums while escaping from the victim shot a military personnel who was standing by the roadside apparently to successfully evade arrest.

Meanwhil, former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assssembly, Elizabeth Ativie, has denied report that she was kidnapped on Tuesday’s night.