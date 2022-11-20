By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has described the Nigerian Railway Corporation as a bedrock of social economic development which, has influenced many lives.

Sambo disclosed this while on a working visit to the Nigerian Railway Corporation corporate headquaters in Ebute – Metta Lagos.

The Minister who commended the support of stakeholders in the transportation rector, said he wished that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had come earlier to help Kickstart the railway modernisation programme.

Sambo added that the Nigerian Railway Corporation has a rich history of unifying the people and impacting so many lives.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has a very rich history and a lot of us who are our age know the impact the railway corporation has had on so many families in this country.

“Some people speak Igbo because their parents worked in the Railway corporation, some people speak Hausa because their parents worked in the Northern part of the country at a point or the other in their lives all because of their employment with the NRC, indeed this corporation has done well in unifying the country.

“It is so unfortunate that this bedrock of social economic development was allowed to die, to be laid comatose. At a time when we discovered oil and at a time when we even said at one time that we didn’t even know what to do with money.

“Honesty, I wish the incumbent President had come much earlier. However, it is better late than never. The foundation is laid and there is no going back. I don’t think any government will come after this and not continue with the Railway modernization program of this administration, which has been very robust.” he said.

Sambo further commended the effort of the former Minister of Transportation, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi and other members of staff for their achievements in the rail sector.

He acknowledged their support and prayed their continuous cooperation so as to leave a positive and lasting impression in the rail transportation sector.

“I want to thank those of you that we met on board for having achieved all that we have seen and some of them we are going to see today. The progress in the rail sub sector is something that we are all proud of.

“I think the gratitude goes to my predecessor and those of you here who supported him. We must commend him for all the things he did while he was in office.

“One of those achievements is in the Rail sub sector. I want to join everyone in hailing my immediate predecessor, Right Rotimi Amaechi for all he has done, especially in the rail sub sector. He has indeed left an indelible mark, which you cannot take away from him.

“Those of us that have come after him, have a very limited time but we have vowed to continue from where he stopped and we can only make an impression. If we get your total support. So far, we have received that support and we hope that the support will continue until the last day which is May 29, 2023, may God spare our live,” he said.

Sambo further assured members of staff of the railway corporation that the Ministry would continue to support them by creating an environment where they can work comfortably without any harassment or intimidation.

“On our own, we will continue to support you as we know that we are all here for the good of the country. I would like to thank you for this warm welcome.

“So on behalf of my colleague, Prince Adegoroye, the Permanent Secretary, the directors, other members of staff who came from Abuja, I want to thank you and wish all of us a great day and a blessed one. Thank you.” he said.