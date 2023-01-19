By Cosmas Omegoh

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has said all the abducted persons at the Chief Tom Ikimi Railway Station Ekekhen in Igueben, Edo State, have regained their freedom and released to their families respectively.

This was contained in a release issued by the Deputy Director,Public Relations, Mahmood Yakub, on behalf of the board and management of the NRC.

The release commended the role of the security agencies, the state government and all concerned in ensuring that the adoptees regained their freedom.

“This feat is highly commendable as none of the victims was hurt or injured during their period of captivity and release.

“At this point, the NRC board and management highly appreciate the role, patience and cooperation of the families of the victims. We also wish to express our appreciation to the security agencies, state government and all those who contributed in one way or the other towards the release of the harmless and innocent citizens for their efforts.

“This dastardly and wanton act of kidnapping innocent and law-abiding Nigerians is a display of cowardice that must be condemned and not to be tolerated in any guise as all hands must be on deck to ensure the security of life and property of all Nigerians.

“Hence, the NRC management enjoins all communities residing along the railway corridors to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious movement that is likely to cause breach of peace within their locality, to the nearest security agency or their community vigilante for quick intervention, as this is the surest way and means of keeping our society safe and protecting the Federal Government’s critical infrastructure constructed in their community for their socio-economic and other benefits.

“Finally, the NRC will continue to support the security agencies towards improved efforts at protecting the NRC’s facilities and installations including the stations, trains, track and especially the passengers for the continuous use and safety of our esteemed passengers.”