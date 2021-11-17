By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s rail transport services across the country may be totally paralysed as workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) are set to begin a three-day warning strike to protest poor welfare, comprising lack of provision of accommodation, non-payment of salaries and allowances and the management’s lack of commitment towards wellbeing of the workers over the years.

The workers warn that if their demands are not met after the warning strike, slated for Thursday, and Saturday, they would embark on an indefinite strike.

The decision is sequel to a joint meeting in Lagos, last week where various demands on the welfare of the workers were discussed and allegedly communicated in writing to the management.

The workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and Senior Staff Association (SSA), NRC branch, in a letter, dated November 15, 2021, addressed to NRC Managing Director and made available to newsmen, said it would begin the warning strike to press home their demand for a better working condition.

Copies of the letter jointly signed by NUR President General, Innocent Ajiji, President, SSA, NRC branch, Aliyu Mainasara; Secretary General, NUR, Segun Esan, and Secretary, SSA, NRC branch, Jibrin Kadiri, were sent to the Minister of Transport, Chairman, Nigerian Railway Board, all RDMs, president, NLC, ITUC, Commissioner of Police, Trackpol, commandant, NCD&SC, NRC Command and District Chairmen / Secretaries, NUR/SSA, among others. Some of the welfare issues raised by the workers include their demand for rents to the occupants of the demolished NRC quarters at Alagomeji, beyond just one year rent given them in 2018 when their quarters were demolished for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway.

