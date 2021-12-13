By Joe Apu

President of the Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni (Rtd), has sued for peace and reconciliation while urging the leadership of the Navy Sailing Club to remain focused on the growth of Sailing and other watersports events in Nigeria.

The former Minister of Transport was speaking at the 4th FOC West Boat Race held at the waterfront of the Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos.

Admiral Porbeni stated that he had come on a peace mission to show that he still holds the Navy Sailing Club close to his heart.

“The Navy Sailing Club remains the hub of watersports in Nigeria and the foundation of our federation, because this is where it all started. It is the prayer of every father that his son grows to be better than him. I appreciate the leadership of Tunde Giwa-Daramola and the management of the Navy Sailing Club. The federation will work for the greater growth of the sport,” he said

Commodore of the Navy Sailing Club, Citizen Tunde Giwa-Daramola, who before now, had harped on the gradual death of the Sailing culture in Nigeria, expressed joy at the move of Admiral Porbeni and thanked him for the olive branch he extended.

“I am humbled by the presence of our patron and father, Rear Admiral FBI Porbeni. It is a thing of joy to see him and I am humbled to know that he still has us close to his heart. I have talked about the neglect of Sailing by the national federation and the Navy Sailing Club, being one of the two sailing clubs in Nigeria, still active. We are happy he wants us to realign and grow the Sailing culture.”

The high point of the 4th FOC West Boat Race was the commissioning of the new tavern of the Navy Sailing Club built by HRM, Oba Taofik Adegboyega Akeju Awojo, the Alahun of Imoore and Apapa.

Prizes, medals and trophies were presented to athletes that excelled at the event with the overall winner’s trophy, which was donated by the President of FIBA Africa Zone Three, Col. Sam Ahmedu, going to the winner of the laser sailing event, Sub. Lieutenant MU. Adamu.

The Club also awarded full membership to six officers as well as Silverbird’s Sports presenter, Blessing Nwosu, at the occasion.

