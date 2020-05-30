The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) yesterday handed out palliatives to all rugby clubs in Lagos as part of their drive to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe.

The brief event, which took place at the National Stadium, Lagos, was supervised by the Players Representative on the NRFF board, Adeniran Gbenga, the captain of the senior men’s national team, Azeez Ladipo, Victor Anusa (NRFF Secretary) and secretariat staff of the federation.

The players representative, Gbenga, said it was a dream come true for him, personally, for such to happen under his watch.

“Before now, players within and outside Lagos have been reaching out to me on their predicaments as a result of the global lockdown which gave me serious worries.