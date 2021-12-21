Nigeria’s leading sports marketing company, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Firm, has been unveiled as Nigeria Rugby Football Federation’s long-term marketing partner.

As part of the partnership, Pamodzi Sports Marketing will drive the marketing strategy, sponsorship, hospitality and Rights Acquisition for the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Chief Mike Itemuagbor, said. “We are really excited to be partnering with the NRFF. We have seen drive, enthusiasm and amount of work being put in by the new President, Dr Ademola Are and our support for them will complement their efforts to see to the growth and development of Rugby in Nigeria.

NRFF President, Dr Ademola Are, stated that the NRFF-Pamodzi partnership is an indication of the bright prospect of Rugby sponsorship within the country.

“The NRFF Board’s commitment to work with the leading sports marketing organization such as Pamodzi is to change the perception towards Rugby to the betterment of our players and stakeholders within and outside the country. We thank Pamodzi for their belief in NRFF and goodwill. We also thank God for sparing our lives and guiding us through these strange times.”